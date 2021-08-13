DeSantis cancels planned appearance at Nevada fundraiser as COVID hospitalizations continue record surge
Governor Ron DeSantis on Facebook.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has canceled a planned appearance at a fundraiser in Nevada this weekend as COVID-19 hospitalizations once again hit a new record on Friday.

As reported by Politico's Gary Fineout, DeSantis was supposed to be "the main attraction at a well-known GOP political event that attracts thousands of conservatives," but will now stay in Florida to monitor a tropical depression that forecasters believe will become a tropical storm.

"The trip to Nevada would have drawn a lot of national media attention since it is in an early primary state," writes Fineout. "DeSantis is planning to attend Nebraska Gov. Ricketts annual steak-fry in Sept. that is also drawing potential 24 candidates Sen. Cruz, VP Pence."

Although the tropical storm is the official reason being given for DeSantis staying in Florida, the cancelation came on the same day that the Florida Hospital Association reported that a record 15,441 Florida residents are now hospitalized with COVID-19.

DeSantis has refused to take any measures to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus and this week even threatened to cut the salaries of school leaders who implemented mask mandates.

SmartNews