Florida man was charged with voter fraud — then handed a new voter ID card: report

The Florida election fraud controversy continues as election day draws near. On Monday afternoon, less than 24 hours before polls open, the Miami Herald reported that Florida man was sent a new voter ID card shortly after being charged with voter fraud.

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) started his own election police force to arrest a number of people who were felons. Several suspects said they thought they could vote after the state passed a ballot measure saying they could. The measure only legalized voting again for those who committed specific crimes.

In the new case, reported by the Miami Herald, after celebrating the 20 arrests he made, at least two of those people are still listed on the Florida voter rolls.

"Nathaniel Singleton, who is ineligible to vote because of a second-degree murder conviction, was issued a new voter ID card by Broward County’s elections supervisor on Sept. 13, nearly a month after DeSantis held a high-profile news conference touting his arrest," the report said.

Romona Oliver was also arrested as part of the DeSantis voter arrests. Yet, three months after she registered to vote, her name is still on the rolls.

"On the eve of Election Day, both are still registered voters — further evidence, observers say, of dysfunction within DeSantis’ Department of State, which is responsible under state law for finding and removing ineligible voters from the rolls," said the Herald.

“The left hand isn’t talking to the right hand,” explained Republican state Sen. Jeff Brandes. “This has become par for the course for the secretary of state’s office.”

DeSantis held a press conference in August saying that the first arrests were part of his Office of Election Crimes and Security, he pushed for in the 2022 legislative session.

The videos show a lot of confusion as people were arrested, saying that they asked the officials if they were allowed to register and were told they could. At the same time, the local and state authorities have allowed them to register to vote despite the fact that they shouldn't.

“If I was trying to vote illegally, I would have never gone to the Supervisor of Elections office,” Singleton explained.

Broward County Supervisor of Elections spokesperson Ivan Castro is about as clueless as state Sen. Brandes. When he asked how Singleton was still registered, even after the arrest Castro had no clue.

“Your questions are best answered by the secretary of state," he said.

Read the full report at the Miami Herald.