Ron DeSantis urged to investigate why so many Floridians took part in Trump's insurrection: report

The governor of Florida should open an independent investigation into the January 6th insurrection.

"Gubernatorial hopeful and Democratic U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist called on Friday for Gov. Ron DeSantis to investigate Florida's ties to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, saying he's concerned by the number of Floridians arrested in relation to the insurrection," the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Florida is reportedly tied with Texas for providing the most number of insurrectionists, with 47 Floridians facing charges.

Christina Pushaw, the governor's press secretary, said such an investigation would not happen.

"It is tailor-made for left-wing corporate media, not for everyday Floridians," Pushaw said in a statement. "Moreover, Crist's framing blames more than 20 million Floridians for the actions of a few, and that is simply unfair — and unserious."



