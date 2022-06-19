The Florida Bulldog revealed that the documents filed for a state Supreme Court Justice position in Florida were made a false statement on the official document.

Judge Renatha Francis lied on her application for the state supreme court in the question asking if she'd been on the receiving end of an ethics investigation.

Francis, who was promoted to former President Donald Trump by Gov. Ron DeSantis as a good candidate for a federal judge, answered "no" when asked if she has ever had "a complaint about you ever been made to the Judicial Qualifications Commission?"

If she had, Francis would have had to add details about the specifics. The comment could even fall under a Florida crime for lying on an official document because she signed the document, saying she answered all questions “truthfully, fully and completely.”

She's actually had three complaints filed against her. One is in a divorce case, where lawyer Margherita Downey said publicly about the judge, “When I appear in her court, it’s like watching a judge burn our flag."

In another case, it's worth noting that DeSantis tried to put Francis on the Supreme Court in 2020, but there's a rule that you must be a licensed attorney for at least ten years, and Francis didn't meet the requirement. Republican officials tried to ignore the rule, but ultimately they lost the case in court.

There's also a matter of appeals overturning her rulings.

As the Bulldog points out, making a “false official statement in writing with the intent to mislead a public servant in the performance of his or her official duty” is a second-degree misdemeanor crime and is punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a fine of up to $500. It falls under Florida Statutes Section 837.06.

Read the full report at the Bulldog site.