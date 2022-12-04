Florida man tries to steal from Walmart during 'Shop with a Cop' event and gets promptly arrested

A Florida man engaged in what law enforcement officials are calling a "bad idea" by trying to steal from a Walmart that was crawling with police officers.

Local news station WNDU reports that the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office this week detained a man it is identifying solely as "Brad" decided to steal from the Walmart in St. Cloud, Florida while it was hosting a "Shop with a Cop" event in which children in the community go Christmas shopping with local officers.

The man tried to steal from the store at a time when roughly 40 officers were present, along with Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office mocked the suspect in a post on its Facebook page in which it chided him to try stealing from a store where dozens of law enforcement officers were nearby.

IN OTHER NEWS: Chris Christie's niece booted off plane after accusing Latino family of being 'drug mules': report

"Brad decided to steal from our good neighbors and partners at Walmart in St. Cloud while we were conducting the Shop With a Cop event with the children of our community," the office wrote. "Bad idea, Brad!"