Florida man 'fabricated' a Trump pardon to get back $337,000 in seized assets: DOJ

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tampa announced on Wednesday that Andrew Leszczynski, 22, arrested in an extensive alleged fraud case, presented a fabricated pardon from former U.S. president Donald Trump.
"According to the court documents and the facts presented during the bond hearing, Leszczynski used fictitious charitable entities, such as Love & Bliss, Inc., to engage in numerous frauds. The schemes included fraudulently applying for and receiving two Payroll Protection Plan (“PPP”) loans totaling approximately $195,910 and engaging in a check kiting scheme and attempting to deposit $2.7 million of worthless checks into the Love & Bliss, Inc. business account," the office said in a statement released by United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg.
The saga took a bizarre turn when federal authorities caught up with him.
"The United States ultimately seized $337,000 from an account Leszczynski controlled and, when he discovered that the money had been frozen, he attempted to have it released by producing a fabricated pardon purportedly signed by former President Donald Trump," the statement read.
"In a separate fraud scheme, Leszczynski filed fraudulent warranty deeds purporting to deed to himself and his businesses 10 properties around the United States collectively valued at more than $300 million. When property owners and attorneys attempted to correct the fraudulent deeds, Leszczynski responded by sending harassing and threatening letters, emails, and faxes."
READ: Exclusive: Senate Republicans bristle after being asked about white supremacy in wake of Buffalo shooting
In 2021, The Daily Beast reported on Leszczynski's alleged efforts to seize to properties owned by Jeffrey Epstien.
Leszczynski faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in federal prison.