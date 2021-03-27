Marco Rubio's intelligence questioned in Florida paper op-ed

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) was the focus a brutal new column that Frank Cerabino wrote for The Palm Beach Post.

"Marco Rubio is talking about UFOs. This is a big development and potential evidence of life — for Rubio," the column began. "Florida's senior U.S. senator has been in a virtual coma for more than four years now. So, the fact that he's verbal about anything, even if it's just talking to TMZ about potential space alien fly-bys, is big news."

"Good for you, Marco. We're so happy that you want to know something about anything. You've been willfully wanting to know nothing about everything these past four years," Cerabino charged. "So we're thrilled, delighted even, that you have an ember of curiosity about something. Even if it's as frivolous as little green men coming here to probe us."

"The last time Rubio had anything interesting to say about anything was when he was wondering aloud why Republicans would ever consider an unqualified, shady businessman like Donald Trump as a plausible presidential candidate," he noted. "Remember that Rubio? Maybe not. That Rubio had the shelf-life of a container of cottage cheese."

The columnist also had harsh words for the U.S. Senate during the Trump era.

"After passing a giant tax cut to the people in America who needed it the least, the Senate's only task was to pack the courts with a narrow set of judges whose prerequisite for the job was their membership in a fringe right-wing legal club called The Federalist Society," Cerabino wrote. "So if you were in the U.S. Senate for the past four years, you basically were paid $174,000 a year to work out in the free gym, get 239 days off every year, and put The Handmaid's Tale woman on the U.S. Supreme Court."

Although the columnist had harsh words for Rubio, he did note that Rubio was fortunate in who Floridians chose as their other senator.

"Rubio was also fortunate in knowing that no matter what he did or didn't do, he would always be the most popular of Florida's two U.S. senators, seeing as how Rick Scott is the living embodiment of Mr. Burns from The Simpsons," Cerabino wrote.

