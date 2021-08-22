Florida parents set to battle Ron DeSantis' anti-mask mandate in hearings on Monday
Children Wash Hands at School (FREDERICK FLORIN AFP)

On Monday, Florida parents will appear before a judge about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R) anti-mask mandate that parents argue is putting their children in danger, ClickOrlando.com reported Sunday.

Last week, the state attempted to dismiss the lawsuit, but the judge ruled that the parents of children with disabilities could move forward. So, a three-day hearing will begin Monday in which experts will testify on how masks create "safe and secure public schools."

The state claims the current rule puts parents first by allowing them to decide for themselves, but already casual mask rules are leading some children to contract COVID. In Oklahoma, for example, 11-year-old Joei Shelton was the only one wearing a mask in her classroom when she got the virus."

Last week's hearing in Florida "kind of gave us a preview of what defenses the governor's attorneys will be mounting," said lawyer Judi Hayes, who is also the mother of two students.

"We're seeking to suspend the threat to penalize the districts that offer that," she also said. "We're seeking this widespread declaratory relief that will inure to the benefit of every child in Florida and every kid in school in Florida, so if we win, then everybody wins."

