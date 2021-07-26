Florida Republicans demand 'forensic audit' of election in 5 Democratic counties

Florida Republicans now want to replicate the humiliation seen in Arizona as members of the party there searched for "bamboo fibers" in ballots.

A state Rep. Anthony Sabatini (R) falsely claims that "audits" in Arizona and Georgia turned up "irregularities" in the 2020 election and is using that lie to justify a so-called "forensic audit" on the five largest counties in Florida. That would include targeting Broward, Hillsborough, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Orange counties.

"A full forensic audit of the five counties must be done immediately," he said in a press release. "Florida voters' confidence in our elections is at an all-time low. Disturbing revelations in Arizona, Georgia, and other states make clear that the Secretary of State needs to do more than attempt to secure future elections. They must also look back and ensure that laws already on the books were followed in previous elections."

He went on to claim that it is a non-partisan issue, but all of the counties cited by Sabatini are Democratic counties that Joe Biden won.

Sabatini is also using the letter on official government stationery to build an email list for his campaign. Among other things, he has also advocated for Dr. Anthony Fauci to be sent to prison for 25 years.

He didn't clarify who would pay for the so-called "audit" nor did he clarify who would buy new voting machines if they are compromised by the "audit." In Maricopa County, for example, machines were compromised by the auditors, costing the county $2.8 million.

Sabatini is a supporter of former President Donald Trump and has spread conspiracy theories that compared President Joe Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the Nazi Gestapo, hunting down Trump supporters.

See the statement below: