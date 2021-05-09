Ex-Trump official intends to steal Congress with Republican-rigged elections

Axios reported Sunday that a former official in President Donald Trump's administration formed a group in Florida to stack the deck against Democrats in an attempt to win back Congress in 2022.

Another census means another attempt to disenfranchise voters by redrawing congressional districts. While both parties use the tactic, the GOP has used it to try and win in North Carolina, Florida, Texas, Ohio, Alabama, Louisiana, and Georgia. For Democrats, the most egregious districts are in Maryland.

"Whoever controls the U.S. House could come through Florida — and I think it will come through Florida," said former Trump ambassador to the Organization of American States, Carlos Trujillo.

Republicans will have the power to control district-drawing in 18 states.

The last attempt by Florida to redraw the districts resulted in a losing case from the Florida Supreme Court, who struck down GOP-drawn maps.

"Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist is no longer seeking reelection for Florida's 13th District, and fellow Democratic Reps. Val Demings and Stephanie Murphy are both considering forgoing reelection to run for statewide office," reported Axios. If those Democrats step out to run for higher office, it could mean Democrats lose the House.

Ironically, the name of the non-profit will be Democracy Now, the same name of the long-time left-leaning news outlet.

