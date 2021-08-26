Ron DeSantis boasts Florida has 'great success' at fighting COVID — as hospitalizations reach record levels
On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is bragging about his state's "great success" in treating COVID-19 and demanding President Joe Biden run the nation more like Florida.

According to The Daily Beast, DeSantis went on Fox News and bashed Biden for not successfully ending the COVID-19 pandemic.

"'You know, he said he was going to end COVID," DeSantis said. "He hasn't done that. We are the first state to start the treatment centers for monoclonal antibodies. We're having great success with that. That should have been a bigger plan, a bigger part of this whole response throughout the country from the beginning. At the end of the day, he is trying to find a way to distract from the failures of his presidency.'"

Florida is one of the worst epicenters of COVID-19. The state has hit record levels of hospitalizations, with funeral homes stacked to the ceiling with the bodies of victims, and is currently the only state where COVID deaths are higher now than they were last summer.

Today alone, over 26,000 new cases were reported in the state.

