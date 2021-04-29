Florida school worker charged with mass shooting threat: 'Imma shoot up Lauderdale Lakes Middle'
Police line tape (Shutterstock)

On Thursday, the Miami Herald reported that a Broward County school employee has been charged with making mass shooting threats.

"Patrick Jean, a 28-year-old front desk attendant at Lauderdale Lakes Middle School, was arrested on Wednesday," reported Devoun Cetoute and Carli Teproff. "He is facing two counts of threats to discharge a destructive device and two counts of written threats to kill or conduct a mass shooting, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said."

"On Tuesday morning, BSO detectives received a tip that there were bombs at Lauderdale Lakes Middle, 3911 NW 30th Ave., and Boyd H. Anderson High School, deputies said," said the report. "'There is a bomb on Lauderdale Lakes Middle School's campus and Boyd Anderson's campus,' the tip read. 'There are students lives at stake.' Deputies and BSO's Threat Management Unit swept both schools and determined the threats were 'unfounded,' deputies said. A few hours later, another tip came in that read, 'Imma shoot up Lauderdale Lakes Middle School and Boyd Anderson's school. This is not a joke.' Deputies and detectives rushed back to the schools and conducted more searches. Again, the threats were deemed unfounded."

Broward County was the cite of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, which prompted survivors to launch the March For Our Lives movement.

This incident comes days after Broward School Superintendent Robert Runcie agreed to step down after being indicted for perjury — a charge for which he maintains his innocence.