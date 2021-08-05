'Don’t come here’: Florida residents are warning fellow Americans to stay away from DeSantis's disease-ridden state

Florida is growing more and more dangerous as the COVID-19 threat spreads across every county with huge increases in cases and hospitalizations.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has appeared defensive about questions regarding the increases and has maintained he won't put in any new restrictions to slow the spread of the disease.
When President Joe Biden told DeSantis to "get out of the way" so that the U.S. can save the citizens of the state, the governor claimed that Biden was attacking the state, when it was actually an attack on him.
Now he's fundraising off of the comments, claiming that he desperately needs campaign dollars while unvaccinated voters continue to die. Some Florida Twitter users have also started calling the governor "Ron DeathSantis" as a response to his indifference to the suffering that an increasing number of children in the state now faces.
In a press conference Wednesday, DeSantis blamed undocumented immigrants coming over the southern border for bringing the virus to his state. Florida doesn't share a border with Mexico and their southern, eastern and western borders are all ocean.
So, these migrants would have to cross the border on foot illegally over the border in Texas and then make their way, while sick with COVID, all the way to Florida to spread the virus.
When people present themselves at the border and attempt to come in at the checkpoints they're given COVID tests. Those with the virus are detained.
Those living in the state took to Twitter Thursday to attack DeSantis, attack Republicans and mock their anti-science agenda. But some took it a step further, warning that Florida is officially too dangerous for people to visit.
See the comments below:
As a Floridian: Unless you are willing to take the risk, don't come here right now. Positivity rate is above 18%, I… https://t.co/mIyWlvmFnN— Thomas - No filter ☜ (@Thomas - No filter ☜) 1628167001.0
As a Floridian, I listen to scientists and pay attention to number of cases and hospitalizations, not politicians.… https://t.co/Yrllo4kGKN— Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@Ana Navarro-Cárdenas) 1628178492.0
"As a Floridian" I would like to say, stay away from Florida, it isn't safe for you or your family. . https://t.co/0DR9HESuE3— Florida Freethinker ! (@Florida Freethinker !) 1628157644.0
Exactly this. As a Floridian, I'm also sick of his supporters - mostly Trumpeteers - trying to misdirect the blame… https://t.co/HJtOAqfuVp— D.S.Ullery (@D.S.Ullery) 1628161782.0
As a Floridian, I’m disgusted with @GovRonDeSantis choosing politics and ambition over the people of our state. C… https://t.co/q0FluGdrWx— kevinbiegel (@kevinbiegel) 1628191242.0
@OrganicSpyglass @MaryLTrump As a Floridian I’m a prisoner in my home because of the Florida Man we have as governo… https://t.co/88IzOjusMs— Siri Sans Souci (@Siri Sans Souci) 1628182220.0
As a Floridian, I am sick to death, literally, of DeSantis grandstanding. Ego the size of an elephant and brain th… https://t.co/z6hzU2ooPo— Pat Peeples (@Pat Peeples) 1628190479.0
As a Floridian it pains me to see such a beautiful State being run into the ground by the incompetency of DeSatan.… https://t.co/0p2DmigEUs— E-7 (@E-7) 1628187332.0
As a Floridian, I would normally complain about the red tide, but my Governor solved that for me by forcing me to q… https://t.co/34dYSgOoYc— Leslieoo7 ☠️ 🇺🇲 (@Leslieoo7 ☠️ 🇺🇲) 1628186295.0
As a Floridian my governor #DeathSantis is killing us along with our natural resources https://t.co/JfkuP8zqVQ— Debbi Granruth 🌊🌊🌊 (@Debbi Granruth 🌊🌊🌊) 1628138719.0
As a Floridian, I can say we have officially found the "new" Florida man https://t.co/xyrIJHLJFf— Kerry🆘 (@Kerry🆘) 1628168135.0
As a Floridian; I urge every one of you to support @NikkiFried for our Governor. I’m sick and tired of Ron DeSantis… https://t.co/WpJVLjNG4n— David Weissman (@David Weissman) 1628170984.0
As a Floridian I want a NEW Governor who will prioritize public health, not his own political agenda!— Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨) 1628186580.0
As a Floridian, whatever craziness you assume is going on down here. It’s absolutely true https://t.co/HZ3er6JNyi— Dmac (@Dmac) 1628138075.0
As a Floridian, allow me to be the friendly reminder DeSantis won by a mere 32,463 votes. https://t.co/qUHq1PSl1y— Robin Ay (@Robin Ay) 1628175426.0
School Starts in 5 days. As a Floridian with a child who desperately wants both a) friends to play with, and b) to… https://t.co/iSF3P54GTn— Vogie (he/him) (@Vogie (he/him)) 1628174978.0
Ron DeSantis doesn’t care if Florida’s children die. He is willing to sacrifice human lives for political ambition.… https://t.co/rBI1sIsw1F— Shari Lynn (@Shari Lynn) 1628167892.0
As a Floridian, I can say there is no excuse for how #RonDeathSantis, #MarcoRubio, and #RickScott govern. They dont… https://t.co/i67pS0OSx3— JohnQPublic (@JohnQPublic) 1628165369.0
@CatherineUSA1 @FOX35Nico @RepStephMurphy @fox35orlando @GoodDayOrlando As a Floridian,you should be more worried a… https://t.co/1Zw4pXFpnU— PaceSullaTerra (@PaceSullaTerra) 1627868497.0
As a Floridian.... The darker the county, the more Floridians will probably die. Ask DeSycophantis if he cares. https://t.co/MNgsXPSY24— Jonathan Gaffney 🇺🇸 (@Jonathan Gaffney 🇺🇸) 1628165338.0