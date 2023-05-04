Florida woman calls cops after screaming at child for picking flowers and hurting the plant's feelings
The local Your Observer in Sarasota, Florida, reported that a woman had called the police after she yelled at a man's child who picked flowers off of a bush at Payne Park.

She yelled at the child, saying the child was “hurting the plant by picking flowers because it has feelings,” according to police.

The complaint says that the man with the child yelled back asking her not to yell at someone else's child. She screamed back at him before collapsing face-down on a blanket on the grass.

She said that she thinks the man then spit on her as he walked away, though she was face down on the blanket so, she confessed, "she did not see the alleged salacious sputum."

The man told an officer he was dipping tobacco and was spitting but was several feet away from the woman and didn't spit on her much less in her direction. The officer searched and found no evidence of tobacco residue on her.

