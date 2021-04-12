Florida woman threatens to kill Kamala Harris – then blames it on the VP’s purse when the Secret Service shows up
A Florida woman got a visit from the Secret Service after she sent videos to her incarcerated husband in which she threatened to assassinate Vice President Kamala Harris, the Daily Beast reports.

"If I see you in the street, I'm gonna kill your a** Kamala Harris," Niviane Petit Phelps allegedly said in one video, according to a court complaint.

"I'm going to the gun range, just for your a**," she reportedly said in another.

"50 days from today, mark this day down, stupid b*tch, Kamala f*ckin' Harris vice president. You gonna f*ckin' die 50 days from today, I swear to f*ckin' God," she said in another video.

Prison officials reportedly intercepted photos showing her posing at a gun range holding a handgun.

When she was interviewed by the Secret Services, Phelps said she was upset about Harris becoming vice president because she didn't believe she was "actually Black" and she didn't like the way Harris held her purse during the inauguration.

"Phelps stated that she was 'past it,' and that she had no intention of going to D.C. to carry out the plan she had previously described. 'Didn't you say we were going,' interjected Phelps' daughter, to which Phelps immediately responded, 'No, we're not going,'" the Beast reports.