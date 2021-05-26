Senate Democrats will force a vote on Jan. 6 Commission this week

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said that there will be a vote on the Jan. 6 Commission despite huge opposition from Republican counterpart Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

Politico cited Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) Tuesday evening that Schumer wants to have the vote before the Memorial Day break before noting that "everything is subject to the amendment process."

Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) came out in support of the commission Tuesday afternoon. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) also said that he would support the commission as it is written.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) has fluctuated on whether or not she'd support the commission, noting that the bill has "flaws," despite Republicans crafting the bill.

If all Democrats support the bill, the two Republicans will ensure its passage. If Republicans on McConnell's side decide to do a voice filibuster it would put the GOP in the position of justifying the Jan. 6 attacks in public.

