Video confirms that Ohio school lunch monitor forced student to eat discarded food from trash can

An Ohio elementary school student who claimed that a school employee forced her to discarded food from a trash appears to have had her claims confirmed in surveillance video that has been made public, WOIO-TV reports.

The video was released by Lorain City Schools in response to a public records request.

In December, a lawsuit was filed by the girl's family claiming the lunchroom monitor at Palm Elementary School pulled a waffle out of the trash can after the student discarded it and forced her to eat it. The worker and the school principal were fired after an internal investigation.

“Any infringement upon the dignity and respect of our students will not be tolerated,” said Superintendent Jeff Graham. “Our students deserve staff members who are able to make good decisions in all situations — and any staff member who is unable to deliver on that promise is unwelcome in our schools.”

LaTosha Williams, the student's mother, says her daughter became physically ill after consuming the food. Williams added that she lost her job because she missed work caring for her daughter after the incident.

“It literally flipped my whole family upside down,” she told 19 News in December. “She has changed at home. She doesn’t act the same. She doesn’t even want to go to school.”

The lawsuit wants the school to admit wrongdoing, to organize an effort to prevent such incidents in the future. The suit also seeks monetary damages.