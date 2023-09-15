Ford says 600 non-striking workers at Michigan Assembly Plant to be temporarily laid off
In the first day of the United Auto Workers' targeted strike of three Detroit automaker plants, the effects began rippling through the production chain — including a temporary layoff of some 600 workers at Ford Motor Co.'s Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne. The UAW at midnight Friday launched a strike that, for the first time in the union's history, targeted all three Detroit automakers at once. The so-called "Stand-Up Strike" initially targeted General Motors Co.'s Wentzville Assembly Plant in Missouri, Stellantis NV's Jeep plant in Toledo, Ohio, and just the final assembly and paint shop part...