Forest fires in Greece continue to burn out of control

Smoke rises from burned ground in a wooded area north of Athens. Wildfires ravaging parts of Greece continued to burn on Saturday, but the potential for rain showers held out hope of some relief. Angelos Tzortzinis/dpa
Large forest fires in north-east Greece near the border with Turkey continued to burn for the ninth day in a row on Sunday.
Conditions for firefighters are very difficult and hopes of containing the fire are not yet in sight, Dimitris Petrovich, the region's deputy governor, told broadcaster ERT on Sunday morning.
"Unfortunately, we don't see that the front can be contained and brought under control," he said.
Winds are expected to shift on Monday and the flames could spread even further, he said.