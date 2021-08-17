Man targets church’s COVID testing tent after stealing 20-ton forklift and going on destructive rampage

A California man was taken into custody at gunpoint after stealing a forklift and driving it though a church tent that was being used for food distribution and COVID-19 testing, CBS Sacramento reports.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says the suspect -- a 36-year-old man whose name has not been released -- broke into the National Trench Safety business and drove off with a 20-ton forklift.

When he arrived at South Sacramento Christian Center property, he drove the forklift through the parking lot and went right for the church's tent.

The man is now in jail on charges of felony vandalism.

"I couldn't believe it, why would somebody take a forklift?" South Sacramento Christian Center Pastor Les Simmons told Good Day Sacramento.

Church leaders say that this is the second time they've had to replace the tent.

"It's not necessarily a hate crime, but it is an act of hate to come and totally destroy something," said Simmons.







