Former Brazilian President Bolsonaro reportedly hospitalized in Florida for ‘severe’ abdominal pain
Supporters of former Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro talk with a security guard at the Kissimmee, Florida, home where he is staying while he visiits Central Florida, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. - Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

ORLANDO, Fla. — Former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro is being treated for “severe” abdominal pain at an Orlando-area hospital, a day after supporters of the right-wing leader stormed government buildings in his home country, according to Brazilian media reports. Bolsonaro went to AdventHealth Celebration, a 220-bed hospital close to where he is staying in the Reunion community near Kissimmee, the Brazilian newspaper O Globo reported. An AdventHealth spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Orlando Sentinel. Bolsonaro, 67, has been hospitalized multiple times si...