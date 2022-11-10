Former cop of the month faces 16 felony charges that include rape and taking bribes

A former California police officer has been arrested by his own police department on more than a dozen felony charges including sodomy by force, violence or fear and rape, The Stockton Record reports.

Nicholas Bloed, who was a sergeant for the Stockton Police Department, is being held on 16 tentative felony charges that include rape, sodomy, assault, taking bribes and unauthorized computer use. His bail has been set at $4.16 million.

“These accusations in no way reflect the high standards and values of this association and the profession of law enforcement,” the Stockton Police Officer’s Association said in a statement. “The members of this association hold each other to a higher standard and know if we break the law, we will be held accountable.”

IN OTHER NEWS: 'Excellent chance' Dems could have control of Senate even before Georgia runoff: expert

As The Record points out, Bloed was awarded employee of the month in 2014 for training new police officers.

Bloed is accused by three different women of sexual misconduct while on duty. "The complaints include repeated incidents of a woman being pulled over, harassed and sexually violated, and another being harassed and sexually violated for several years," The Record reports.

SmartNews