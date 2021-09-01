Marjorie Taylor Greene’s threat against telecom companies is ‘pure corrupt thuggery’: Former federal prosecutor
Marjorie Tayolor Greene (Screen Shot)

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) made an astonishing threat against telecommunication companies Thursday night, warning them to not comply with the House January 6 Committee's request to preserve the records of some members of the "Sedition Caucus," and others associated with the "Stop the Steal" Rally.

"These telecommunications companies, if they go along with this, they will be shut down," Greene told Fox News personality Tucker Carlson. "And that's a promise."

Green reportedly is among those included in the Committee's request.

The U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack sent letters to 35 companies, detailing what records they want preserved, but did not state whose records they want.

According to CNN, the list currently includes Greene, along with includes Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Jim Jordan of Ohio, Andy Biggs of Arizona, Paul Gosar also of Arizona, Mo Brooks of Alabama, Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Louie Gohmert of Texas, Jody Hice of Georgia and Scott Perry of Pennsylvania.

Former federal prosecutor Ken White, now a criminal defense, white collar crime, and First Amendment litigation attorney calls Greene's threat "pure corrupt thuggery."

Video