Former GOP congressman calls for Marjorie Taylor Greene to be censured

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) numerous times heckled President Joe Biden as he delivered the State of the Union Address, including repeatedly calling him a "liar."

Not in modern history has anyone so clearly disturbed the decorum of the nationally-televised event watched live by 40 million Americans. Not even U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson (R-SC), who infamously also called the President a liar – "You lie!" – during another nationally-televised event, that one by President Barack Obama in September of 2009.

Tuesday night Congresswoman Greene repeatedly yelled, "You lie!" and, "Liar!" at President Biden, who, ironically, was sitting one seat back from his current position the last time it happened.

Here is that moment:

Greene also heckled President Biden at other times throughout his speech – something she and Rep. Lauren Boebert did one year ago, also during the State of the Union.

Republican former U.S. Congressman Adam Kinzinger Tuesday night tweeted, "Did @RepMTG just yell 'liar'?! Awful. Yet she will not be punished in response."

He then called for Greene's censure – and called for her fellow Republicans to do it.

"The GOP should lead the censure of @RepMTG for her behavior," Kinzinger tweeted.

He wasn't done.

Posting a screenshot of Greene standing during the State of the Union heckling President Biden, with her thumb pointing down, Kinzinger asked, "My fellow Republicans… you really want this as a role model for your kids? Do you really think the next generation will want to be part of this? I don’t."

Kinzinger went one step further, reposting a tweet likening Congresswoman Greene to the fictional Disney villain Cruella de Vil – a comparison many on social media had been making during the evening's event.

"Representative Joe Wilson was formally rebuked by the House on Tuesday for his outburst during President Obama’s health care address," The New York Times reported, less than a week after what was at the time an unthinkable act. "The vote came after a Congressional clash over civility that showcased the deep partisan divisions in the House."

Congressman Wilson also apologized for calling President Obama a "liar," barely hours after his outburst.

"This evening I let my emotions get the best of me when listening to the President's remarks regarding the coverage of illegal immigrants in the health care bill," he said in a statement. "While I disagree with the President's statement, my comments were inappropriate and regrettable. I extend sincere apologies to the President for this lack of civility."

Congresswoman Greene likely will not apologize, and likely will not face any formal rebuke.