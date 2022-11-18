Former GOP staffer explains why new Republican crusade against Hunter Biden will fall flat

Republicans signaled today that they are planning to use their newfound House majority to run endless investigations of Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son, over allegations that emails on his laptop show him trying to sell access to the White House and profit from his family name — even though there is no evidence the president himself had any role in what his son was doing.

On Thursday's edition of MSNBC's "The ReidOut," however, former GOP strategist Kurt Bardella laid down the key reason why the Hunter Biden probe — and several other investigations House Republicans may be planning — are unlikely to land with the American people.

"Democrats won't be able to pass anything through the House," said anchor Joy Reid. "Nothing is passing the House. Nothing is going through. So Democrats ... are going to have to be on defense, in a sense, fighting against this craziness. And then the media has to decide, do you look at the crazy and debunk it, or do we just ignore the House of Representatives, since no legislation is coming out of there, and let the progressives talk about the things they would like to be doing if there was a real Congress?"

"I can tell you the Republicans are banking on the fact the media won't have that kind of discipline," said Bardella. "That they will chase the subpoenas, they will chase the press releases, they will chase the press conferences, they will chase the hearings. That's what the Republicans are hoping will happen."

If Democrats want any chance of steering the conversation, Bardella argued, they need to "point out the hypocrisy."

"You can't talk about a presidential office and a presidential family benefitting financially from the office without talking about the First Family of the Trumps," said Bardella. "Without talking about Jared's billion-dollar Saudi Arabia deal, without talking about what just came out last week from the Oversight Committee that Trump's foreign hotels — that foreign countries were bilking the taxpayers, spending money after money trying to enrich Donald Trump personally. You can't talk about malfeasance without talking about how Donald Trump handled classified information. That's the story and the context that Democrats have to tell. If the media is going to chase this, they have to tell the story with the full context. And oh, by the way, you don't get to say you want your subpoenas enforced when you spent the last four years ignoring congressional subpoenas. Come on."

Watch below or at this link.