Former Michigan governor hopeful Perry Johnson exploring presidential bid, preps Super Bowl ad
Republican gubernatorial candidate Perry Johnson and his wife, Diane, in Lansing, Michigan. - Craig Mauger/The Detroit News/TNS

LANSING, Mich. — Republican Perry Johnson, a Michigan businessman and former candidate for governor, is launching a campaign committee to potentially run for president along with funding Super Bowl ads to back his possible bid in the key state of Iowa. Johnson announced the formation of his presidential committee Thursday, a step that will allow him to begin raising and spending money. In a statement, Johnson said he supported former President Donald Trump, a Republican, in 2016 and 2020 and "could very easily support him in 2024." Trump has already started his third campaign for the Republica...