Former NYPD officer had hundreds of images of child sex abuse on his laptop: prosecutors

An NYPD officer who's accused of trying to purchase child porn over the internet also engaged in online video sex chats with young girls and had over 400 images of child sex abuse found on a laptop that belonged to him, the New York Post reported.
Timothy Martinez,43, had his home raided in 2019 and the computer seized. During his opening statement in Brooklyn federal court, prosecutor William Campos said Martinez "engaged in live video sex chats with underage girls and had them display their bodies — including their breasts and vaginas — and masturbate."
Martinez will go to jail for allegedly paying a Twitter user for explicit photos and videos of child pornography -- a Twitter user who he allegedly believed was a minor.
Martinez's attorney Peter Brill claimed the images found on the laptop could have come from any one of the many soldiers with whom Martinez shared the computer during stints at military bases in Iraq, Afghanistan and Romania.
Authorities have charged Martinez with possession of child pornography. He was released on a $150,000 bond in February 2020.