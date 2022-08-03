Former prosecutor predicts more trouble for Alex Jones after his phone contents were shared with defense

After the attorney for Sandy Hook families revealed in court to Alex Jones on Wednesday that his own lawyer accidentally sent them the entire contents of his cell phone, a former prosecutor is noting scenarios that could potentially create even more trouble for the far-right wing conspiracy theorist who reportedly may have ties to events or people surrounding January 6.

The New York Times has described Jones as “a key player in the pro-Trump ‘Stop the Steal’ movement.”

Jones was on the witness stand in a defamation trial against him when the attorney revealed not only had his lawyer sent the data, but did not try to retract it or claim it as privileged. The attorney said the contents of the phone includes emails and texts as far back as two years, which presumably could include communications that reference the January 6, 2021 events.

A conspiracy theorist who promotes falsehoods and Donald Trump, Jones reportedly raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the rally that preceded the January 6 insurrection.

At a prayer rally in December of 2020 Jones “said that God had raised up Trump and that Joe Biden, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, and other ‘miserable globalists’ are ‘slaves of Satan,'” Right Wing Watch has reported. “Jones said he didn’t know who would be going to White House in January, but he did know this: ‘Joe Biden is a globalist, and Joe Biden will be removed one way or another.'”

Last year The Washington Post reported that the “Justice Department and the FBI are investigating whether high-profile right-wing figures — including Roger Stone and Alex Jones — may have played a role in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach as part of a broader look into the mind-set of those who committed violence and their apparent paths to radicalization, according to people familiar with the investigation.”

On Wednesday attorney Mark Bankston told Jones in court, “Twelve days ago your attorneys messed up and sent me an entire digital copy of your entire cell phone with every text message you’ve sent for the past two years.”

Tristan Snell, an attorney who prosecuted the Trump University case for the New York Attorney General, took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the news.

“Somewhere in the Capitol complex right now, a lawyer from the January 6 committee is writing a letter to the Sandy Hook parents’ lawyers requesting they produce Alex Jones’s phone records,” Snell wrote.

“Somewhere at DOJ, a different lawyer is doing the same thing,” he added.

In late January of this year, one year after the January 6 insurrection, Jones revealed he had spoken with the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.

Jones appeared in response to the Committee’s subpoena. He described their questions as “overall pretty reasonable” but bragged to his audience he had pleaded the fifth over 100 times.