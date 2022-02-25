Fox contributor fumes after former Tea Party congressman says 'Thank God Trump isn’t President' during Ukraine invasion
Former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) on MSNBC (Screen capture)

On Friday, former Tea Party Congressman Joe Walsh (R-IL), a vocal conservative critic of the Trump-era Republican Party, remarked that he was relieved former President Donald Trump was no longer in charge at the moment Russia is launching a violent, full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"If Trump were President, the United States would be doing NOTHING to stop Putin," he wrote on Twitter. "Thank God Trump isn't President."

This remark did not sit well with Fox News contributor Liz Peek, who responded, calling him "delusional" and seeming to blame "delusional" President Joe Biden for the crisis.

Walsh, however, was quick to respond — with two simple questions for her.

The invasion of Ukraine has already reached the capital city of Kyiv, with residents taking shelter inside subway stations to protect from bombings.

