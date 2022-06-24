FBI raids multiple churches — including Texas church said to be 'recruiting' Fort Hood soldiers: report
On Thursday, KWTX reported that the FBI has raided three churches across the South — including a church in Killeen, Texas said to be targeting servicemembers from the nation's largest Army base.

"'I can confirm the FBI was executing court authorized law enforcement activity today in the vicinity of the intersection of Massey St. and E. Rancier Ave., in Killeen, Texas. No additional information will be released at this time,' FBI Special Agent Carmen Portillo said in an emailed statement to KWTX," said the report. "Assembly of Prayer Christian Church is located at 1013 Massey Street in North Killeen. Videos shared on social media on Thursday show law enforcement officers at the church. According to the Killeen Daily Herald, dozens of Google and Facebook reviews of the church refer to it as a 'cult' with a 'habit of recruiting Fort Hood soldiers.'"

Also raided were the House of Prayer Church in Hinesville, Georgia, near Fort Stewart and the Assembly of Prayer church in Augusta, Georgia, near Fort Gordon.

Both of these churches have also been accused of targeting servicemembers.

"In a similar response, the FBI told WTOC it was conducting a court-authorized search warrant. No arrests were made. WTOC reported The House of Prayer Christian Church has been the center of controversy in the community for years, including protests," said the report. "In 2017, former church members voiced personal stories of alleged abuse from the church and accused its leaders of separating their families. Many of the protesters expressed their belief that the church is a cult, according to WTOC."

There is no confirmation whether these raids are linked to the same investigation.

