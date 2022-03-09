FOUND! Ernest Shackleton’s Endurance discovered by icebreaker off Antarctica

One of the world’s most storied shipwrecks, Ernest Shackleton’s Endurance, has been discovered off the coast of Antarctica more than a century after its sinking, explorers announced on Wednesday. Endurance was discovered at a depth of 3 008 metres (9 869 feet) in the Weddell Sea, about four miles from where it was slowly crushed by pack ice in 1915. *“We are overwhelmed by our good fortune in having located and captured images of Endurance,”* said Mensun Bound, the expedition’s director of exploration. *ound at last, Ernest Shackleton’s Endurance. Photos: Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust* On ...

Science