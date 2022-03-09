FOUND! Ernest Shackleton’s Endurance discovered by icebreaker off Antarctica

One of the world’s most storied shipwrecks, Ernest Shackleton’s Endurance, has been discovered off the coast of Antarctica more than a century after its sinking, explorers announced on Wednesday. Endurance was discovered at a depth of 3 008 metres (9 869 feet) in the Weddell Sea, about four miles from where it was slowly crushed by pack ice in 1915. *“We are overwhelmed by our good fortune in having located and captured images of Endurance,”* said Mensun Bound, the expedition’s director of exploration. *ound at last, Ernest Shackleton’s Endurance. Photos: Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust* On ...
Russian cleric blames fear of 'gay parades' for Putin's attack on Ukraine
March 09, 2022
Most of the international community rightly rejects Vladimir Putin's justifications for his brutal attack on Ukraine - that he needs to keep his neighbor to the west out of NATO and that he is seeking to "de-Nazify" the country. In a sermon on Sunday, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church put forth a bizarre new explanation: the war is necessary to save eastern Ukraine from the gays.
Writing in The Bulwark, the Cato Institute's Cathy Young notes that Patriarch Kirill began his clerical career in the Soviet era and long has been a champion of the communist state. In his sermon the patriarch declared: "For eight years, there have been efforts to destroy what exists in Donbas. What exists in the Donbas is a rejection, a principled rejection of the so-called values that are now being offered by those who lay claim to global domination. Today there is a certain test for loyalty to that power, a certain pass into that 'happy' world, the world of excessive consumption, the world of illusory freedom. Do you know what that test is? It's very simple but also horrific: it's a gay parade."
The Russian church leader's remarks fall right in line with comments recently made by the likes of Steve Bannon, who recently praised Putin on his podcast for not being “woke” and said that “they don’t have the Pride flags” in Russia.
Perhaps most ironic about the cleric's remarks is that eastern Donbas isn't exactly a region of tolerance and freedom and, therefore, in need "saving" by Putin's war machine. Freedom House gives it a “freedom rating” of 4 out of 100, ahead of only North Korea, Syria, Tibet, Turkmenistan, and South Sudan.
Lingering Trump support tested as his hand-picked candidate falls in North Carolina primary race
March 09, 2022
Donald Trump often brags that his "total and complete endorsement" of a political candidate guarantees that candidate a win. That's not true, of course, and that is on full display in the North Carolina Republican Senate primary race.
Shortly after incumbent Sen. Richard Burr announced that he would not seek re-election the former president surprisingly endorsed current Rep. Ted Budd. The congressman, however, has generated little excitement, lags in the fundraising department and has fallen in recent polling, according to a report in Politico.
The front-runner in the race is former Gov. Pat McCrory. Complicating the picture is the presence of former Rep. Mark Walker in the primary, who is competing with Budd for the most conservative, pro-Trump voters in the Tar Heel state. Based on his comments at last weekend's Republican National Committee donor dinner in New Orleans, wanna-be kingmaker Trump sounds a bit concerned about Budd's prospects.
In audio of his remarks obtained by Politico, Trump said, “How are we doing? How’s Ted Budd doing? OK?” Trump asked North Carolina GOP Chair Michael Whatley from the stage. “All right, we gotta get Walker out of that race. Get him out of the race, Michael, right?”
A February poll by Remington Research Group conducted for Walker’s campaign, Politico reports, shows Budd falling 5 points since a January survey by the firm. Remington’s most recent poll put McCrory at 35 percent, Budd at 24 percent, Walker at 17 percent. North Carolina's primary takes place May 17.
Justice Amy Coney Barrett signals interest in Wisconsin GOP's redistricting case
March 09, 2022
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett has signaled her possible interest in hearing a challenge to last week’s Wisconsin Supreme Court decision instituting electoral maps proposed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
The Republican-held Legislature, which instituted one of the most extensive partisan gerrymanders in the country in 2011, has continued to search for ways to overturn last week’s decision, alleging it amounts to a “racial gerrymander.”
“Wisconsin is now home to the 21st-century racial gerrymander,” the Legislature said in its brief to the Supreme Court on Monday. “Days ago, the Supreme Court of Wisconsin issued an opinion and order to resolve malapportionment claims with respect to Wisconsin’s existing state assembly and senate districts. In place of the existing districts, the court adopted the Wisconsin Governor’s proposed redistricting plan. Race dominated the drawing and adoption of this plan, the product of an untheorized and deeply wrong re-writing of the Voting Rights Act.”
Last Friday, the Legislature requested that the Wisconsin Supreme Court institute a stay of its decision pending an appeal to the nation’s high court and on Monday it asked the Supreme Court to block the state court’s ruling — which was decided 4-3 with conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn joining the court’s liberals.
On Monday, Barrett requested responses to the Legislature’s application from other parties in the case, including Evers and the Wisconsin Elections Commission by 5 p.m. on Friday. The Wisconsin Supreme Court has requested the parties to respond to the request for a stay by 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
The state court’s majority selected Evers’ maps because it said they most closely complied with the court’s “least change” requirement which mandated that the new maps not change too much from the gerrymandered 2011 maps. The Evers maps added a seventh majority Black district in the Milwaukee area — which is what Republicans are saying amounts to a racial gerrymander.
Certain provisions of the Voting Rights Act require mapmakers to draw districts that give demographic minorities the voting power to elect candidates of their choosing. The previous maps included six majority Black districts and the maps proposed by the Legislature included five.
Mel Barnes, an attorney for progressive law firm Law Forward which argued in the redistricting lawsuit on behalf of immigrant-rights group Voces de la Frontera and other nonprofit organizations, says she doesn’t believe the U.S. Supreme Court will take the case. Especially since the WEC is running up against the statutory deadline by which it needs the maps in place. Last fall, WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe said the agency needed the new maps by March 1 to implement them ahead of March 15 so candidates in this fall’s elections can begin circulating nominating papers to earn a place on the ballot.
“It’s extremely unlikely the U.S. Supreme Court takes this on the emergency basis that the Legislature has asked for,” Barnes says. “Elections are almost starting to be administered. We are almost a week away from the statutory deadlines for the 2022 elections. There are a whole host of things that have to happen in order for voters to cast a ballot in August.”
“Any last minute changes would throw elections into chaos, or have the potential to,” she continues.
Barnes says that the Legislature’s argument of a racial gerrymander doesn’t have any legs to stand on, because the Black population in Wisconsin, and specifically the Black voting age population around Milwaukee, has grown over the past decade.
“Wisconsin had six Black majority districts. They were already quite packed and, over the last ten years, the Black population in Wisconsin grew by almost 5% statewide while the white population fell,” she says. “In Milwaukee, the Black voting age population increased by 5.5% while the white voting age population decreased by 9%, so of course it’s appropriate and drawing that seventh district, as the court ordered, is designed to prevent the dilution of the votes of Black voters in the Milwaukee area.”
Republican legislators argued that the maps need to be challenged because Evers said his goal was to maximize the voting power of Black voters around Milwaukee, which they argue is a violation of the U.S. Constitution’s equal protection clause.
“Our objection to Governor Evers’ maps is not a question of partisan outcome but rather a question of law. The Governor, by his own legal argument, targeted minority voters to draw districts on the basis of race,” Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) said in a statement. “That is expressly prohibited under the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment, and today we asked the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold the protections guaranteed by the Constitution and federal law.”
“If the U.S. Supreme Court does not resolve this issue, the Governor’s maps will constitute a fundamental erosion of the Equal Protection Clause and the Voting Right Act in Wisconsin — with the potential for nationwide impact,” he continued.
But Barnes says that this argument doesn’t make sense coming from a body that advocated for reducing the political power of Black voters in their proposed maps.
“I don’t think it is an argument that can be made in good faith,” she says. “The Legislature’s proposed maps in this cycle of redistricting not only made the partisan gerrymander even more extreme, but their maps would have reduced the Black majority districts from six to five, taking a step backwards, even though the Black voting age population increased there. It’s important we have fair maps in our state that value the voices of all Wisconsin voters, including Black voters in the Milwaukee area. For the first time in a decade, Wisconsin has maps moving a step in the right direction.”
Wisconsin Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Wisconsin Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Ruth Conniff for questions: info@wisconsinexaminer.com. Follow Wisconsin Examiner on Facebook and Twitter.
