Four-day week here to stay, say UK firms in world's largest trial

By Sarah Young LONDON (Reuters) - British companies trialling a four-day working week have mostly decided to stick with it after a six-month pilot in what campaigners for better work-life balance view as a breakthrough. Employees at 61 companies across Britain worked an average of 34 hours across four days between June and December 2022, while earning their existing salary. Of those, 56 companies, or 92%, opted to continue like that, 18 of them permanently. The trial is the largest in the world to date, according to Autonomy, a British-based research organisation which published the report alo...
Were viruses around on Earth before living cells emerged? A microbiologist explains
February 21, 2023
Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com.
Were there already viruses on Earth when the first living cells appeared billions of years ago? – Aayush A., age 16, India
How life on Earth started has puzzled scientists for a long time. And it still does.
Fossils provide very important evidence about the evolution of plants and animals. Unfortunately, there are very few fossils of ancient microbes available, so scientists rely on modern microbes to devise theories about how life started. I studied bacteria and another type of microbe called archaea from hot environments for many years to learn how they might have evolved on early Earth, but I still have so many unanswered questions.
Based on the fossil evidence we have, single-celled microbes appeared on Earth before larger cellular life like plants and animals. But which kinds of microbes were the very first kind of life?
Some scientists think hydrothermal vents are the cradle of early life on Earth.
Which microbes are considered alive?
Microbes are living, single-celled creatures surrounded by a membrane. They consume and convert nutrients into biological molecules or energy and are too small to be seen without a microscope.
By this definition, bacteria, archaea and single-celled eukaryotes are microbes. Bacteria and archaea are single-celled creatures that lack internal membrane-enclosed structures, like a nucleus to hold their genetic material. Single-celled eukaryotes have a nucleus and may have other membrane-enclosed structures.
Unlike prokaryotic cells, eukaryotic cells have membrane-enclosed structures like a nucleus and mitochondria.
VectorMine/iStock via Getty Images Plus
Some scientists consider viruses to be microbes made of genetic material enclosed in a protein coat. They are unable to replicate on their own and hijack the machinery of other cells to make copies of themselves. Because they don’t have many features of living cells, they are not technically alive.
Evidence for early life on Earth
Fossils can provide scientists with clues as to when life started, but they best record hard things like bones and teeth. Microbes are made of soft materials that do not fossilize well. However, some live together in very large groups of cells that can accumulate minerals and leave behind quite large fossils.
For example, cyanobacteria formed large structures called stromatolites in the oceans of early Earth. Scientists have found fossil stromatolites that date back to 3.48 billion years ago.
Stromatolites can provide information about life on early Earth.
Jana Kriz/Moment via Getty Images
Other scientists found what they believe are fossilized archaea in rocks from a 3.4 billion-year-old hot seafloor. The Earth became habitable about 4 billion years ago, so bacteria and archaea must have appeared between 3.5 billion and 4 billion years ago.
Looking at the chemical reactions that cells carry out can also provide clues. The reactions that make biological molecules and generate energy make up what’s called the cell’s metabolism. Scientists have found evidence that some metabolic reactions were occurring at least 4.1 billion years ago. These reactions may have been occurring on their own before cells had evolved, perhaps on the surfaces of clays or minerals.
Theories about how life started on Earth
Cells copy their genetic material, made of DNA and RNA, to pass it on to new generations. Although DNA is the form of genetic material most living organisms use today, some scientists believe that RNA was the first information storage molecule on early Earth because it can make copies of itself.
Because some modern viruses use RNA to store genetic information, some scientists believe that viruses could have evolved from self-replicating RNAs. This possibility would mean that viruses may have appeared before bacteria. But because viruses don’t leave fossils behind, there isn’t available evidence to support this idea.
The RNA-world hypothesis proposes that self-replicating RNA evolved before DNA or proteins.
At some point, metabolic reactions and replication processes had to come together inside a membrane to make an early form of a cell: a pre-cell. Perhaps this happened when a viruslike structure infected a collection of metabolic reactions enclosed within a membrane. The pre-cell could then duplicate itself, leading to the evolution of the first living cell. This cell would have been like today’s bacteria and archaea.
Maybe viruslike structures did form before cells. However, those simple viruslike structures might have been just pieces of DNA or RNA, so could they really be considered “viruses”?
Another popular theory states that viruses evolved from degenerated bacteria or archaea that lost most of the genetic instructions for carrying out metabolism and forming cells. There are many examples of similar smaller degenerations that have occurred in the bacterial world today.
Uncovering early life
The surface of the Earth today is very different from what it was 4 billion years ago. Some have speculated that deep under the Earth’s surface, where it is too hot for modern life, these early conditions might still be present, allowing some protolife forms to continue to exist where they are protected from being consumed by other microbes.
When people can explore other planets or moons, perhaps we will find processes similar to those that were at work on early Earth. This kind of discovery could help us solve the puzzle of life’s origin here.
Epigenetic and social factors both predict aging and health – but new research suggests one might be stronger
February 21, 2023
Can we objectively tell how fast we are aging? With a good measure, scientists might be able to change our rate of aging to live longer and healthier lives. Researchers know that some people age faster than others and have been trying to concisely measure the internal physiological changes that lead to deteriorating health with age.
For years, researchers have been using clinical factors normally collected at physicals, like hypertension, cholesterol and weight, as indicators to predict aging. The idea was that these measures could determine whether someone is a fast or slow ager at any point in their life cycle. But more recently, researchers have theorized that there are other biological markers that reflect aging at the molecular and cellular level. This includes modifications to a person’s genetic material itself, or epigenetics.
While each person has a genetic makeup that largely does not change over their lifetime, chemical changes to their genetic material that occur throughout life can change which genes are turned on or off and lead to more rapid aging. These changes typically involve the addition of methyl groups to DNA and are influenced by social and environmental exposures, such as adverse childhood experiences, smoking, pollution and depression.
The body undergoes many changes as it ages.
But how well do epigenetic markers predict the important health changes that happen with aging? We are social scientists who study how social factors predict aging. Our previous research has shown that factors like education, poverty, race, access to medical care and certain health behaviors can influence aging rates. We are incorporating biological measures like epigenetic age in large population studies to understand how social factors get “under the skin” and affect aging. In our recently published study, we found that while epigenetic age does predict certain health outcomes later in life, it does little to explain important differences related to social factors.
What is epigenetic aging?
In 2013, geneticist and biostatistician Steve Horvath introduced the idea that a person’s rate of aging would be captured by the level of methylation in their genome. He also developed ways to measure epigenetic age in terms of years and compare this age to one’s chronological age.
Researchers have since developed several measures that can more reliably predict health outcomes based on epigenetics. Some have suggested that DNA methylation could potentially be used to summarize the amount and rate of aging with a few drops of blood.
Epigenetics can influence health in a number of ways.National Institutes of Health
Comparing epigenetic and social factors
It has been unclear how well epigenetic age predicts health outcomes compared to other nongenetic factors like demographics and socioeconomic status. We wanted to see whether epigenetic age, measured by DNA methylation levels in the blood, predicted four aging-related health outcomes: death, chronic disease, physical disability and cognitive dysfunction.
Using data from the Health and Retirement Study, a large, nationally representative sample of Americans over the age of 56, we found that epigenetic age predicted all of the health outcomes we examined. Epigentic age most strongly predicted death and morbidity later in life. So overall, people with a higher epigenetic age experienced poorer health.
On the other hand, epigenetic age did not explain why people with certain demographics – such as having less education, smoking, being Black or Hispanic, being obese or having a more difficult childhood – experienced worse health outcomes earlier or more frequently. These social factors were able to predict mortality and morbidity just as well as epigenetics and substantially predicted physical and cognitive functioning better than epigentic age.
Our findings suggest that while DNA methylation is a useful addition to the toolbox to predict health outcomes later in life, other factors such as demographics, socioeconomic status, mental health and health behaviors remain equally, if not more robust, predictors of health.
Better predicting aging and health
Epigenetic aging processes like DNA methylation show promise in explaining aging. But there is still a long way to go before researchers fully understand the molecular and cellular mechanisms underlying aging.
Improving our ability to measure both the lifetime social experiences that affect biology and the biological mechanisms that underlie aging could lead not only to better measurements of aging, but to better treatments and disease prevention for those who need it the most.
Eileen Crimmins, Professor of Gerontology, University of Southern California and Jessica Faul, Research Associate Professor of Epidemiology, University of Michigan
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
Putin suspends participation in nuclear arms treaty day after Biden visits Ukraine
February 21, 2023
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday this Russia would suspend its participation in the New START nuclear arms control treaty one day after President Joe Biden visited the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.
The New York Times reports that Putin's decision to suspend participation in the treaty shows his sharpest break yet with Western nations since the end of the Cold War.
Biden's visit to Ukraine was seen as a major black eye to Putin, who for the last year has been waging a grinding war in the neighboring country that has so far failed to secure his stated military objectives.
Former President Donald Trump slammed Biden's visit on early Tuesday morning and accused the American president of pushing America into "World War III."
