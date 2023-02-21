Four-day week here to stay, say UK firms in world's largest trial

By Sarah Young LONDON (Reuters) - British companies trialling a four-day working week have mostly decided to stick with it after a six-month pilot in what campaigners for better work-life balance view as a breakthrough. Employees at 61 companies across Britain worked an average of 34 hours across four days between June and December 2022, while earning their existing salary. Of those, 56 companies, or 92%, opted to continue like that, 18 of them permanently. The trial is the largest in the world to date, according to Autonomy, a British-based research organisation which published the report alo...