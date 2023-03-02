Four found dead after child's FaceTime call leads authorities to Florida home

A Florida man has been charged with murdering his daughter, mother, and two other people inside a home on Wednesday, NBC South Florida reported.

Police say Mae Terwilliger, 63; Michael Andrew Watson, 36; Constance Marie Terwilliger, 35; and Kiarrra Terwilliger, 15, were found with gunshot wounds inside a home. Two children, ages 6 and 9, were found unharmed inside the home.

Police say they received a 911 call Wednesday from someone who was contacted by one of the unharmed children.

"Something like facetime, or something of that nature, through video contact, the small child told the reporter what had taken place and what they had seen at the house," Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in a press conference.

"[The caller] kept the child on the video the entire time as they were concerned for the child's safety,” Ivey added.

Domenico Gigante, 36, is facing four counts of premeditated first-degree murder and is being held without bail at the Brevard County Jail. Police say the incident was domestic in nature and they don't yet know of a motive.