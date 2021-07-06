Fox News contributor admits US women's soccer team didn't disrespect WW II vet — but blames them anyway

Fox News spent the day after Independence Day attacking the U.S. Women's Soccer team by claiming that they turned away in protest from a World War II veteran who was playing the "National Anthem" on his harmonica.

The problem, however, is that it never happened.

"To be clear, no one turned their back on WWII Veteran Pete DuPré during tonight's anthem," the US Women's National Team (USWNT) tweeted. "Some USWNT players were simply looking at the flag on a pole in one end of the stadium."

Oftentimes the American flag is in a different place than the person singing the national anthem. Other times there are multiple flags flying over an event.

Fox News hosts admitted on Tuesday that the soccer team did not show disrespect toward the veteran -- but contributor Clay Travis still insisted the team was somehow in the wrong because some turned toward the flag instead of toward the veteran playing the "National Anthem."

"A huge percentage of American sports fans totally think it's believable," Travis said. "It's unfortunately a sign of where we are that so many of us just presume that level of disrespect."




The video can be seen here:

