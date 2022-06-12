Fox News host blames Trump for canceling nuclear deal as Iran nears bomb: 'I’m just saying'
Even though they will be speaking from the same stage, both Donald Trump and Hassan Rouhani have ruled out a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly AFP/File / Nicholas Kamm, HO

Former President Donald Trump is responsible for the end of the nuclear treaty between Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council.

"The Iran Deal was one of the worst and most one-sided transactions the United States has ever entered into," said Trump in 2018.

He then reimposed sanctions on Iran. Since 2018, Iran has been working on its nuclear weapons program because Trump failed to negotiate anything else before eliminating it.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned Sunday that Iran is dangerously close to having nuclear weapons and that they'll get there if the west doesn't stop it.

Because they're so close, International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi is concerned that the revelation that Iran switched off their surveillance cameras could be the final blow to establishing another agreement that would help stop the nuclearization of Iran.

Even Fox network hosts have come forward admitting that Trump is responsible for the current state of affairs.

National security and military analyst Rebecca Grant warned on Fox News on Sunday that Iran has always wanted the bomb because they hate the United States and Israel.

But host Arthel Neville made it clear: "It sounds like President Trump should not have withdrawn from the deal in the first place back in 2018."

Grant said that the deal would have expired in five years anyway.

"It wasn't a strong enough deal," said Grant.

"It was something," Neville shot back. "It was something. And 2018 was, 19, 20, 21, 22, four years ago. I mean, it still would be in place. I'm just sayin'."

"That's right, but I think at issue is if Iran had stopped noncompliance, it would have gotten worse in the last year and a half, so," said Grant. The "worse" she's referring to is in wake of Trump cutting out the treaty.

