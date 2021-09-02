Fox Business segment slams Joe Rogan for taking ivermectin after Tucker Carlson pushed the horse dewormer
Fox Business/screen grab

A Fox Business segment on Thursday slammed podcaster Joe Rogan after he took a horse dewormer called ivermectin to treat his Covid-19 infection.

The use of the drug to treat Covid-19 was initially pushed by Fox News host Tucker Carlson and other right-wing media.

"Doctor, what do you think?" Fox Business host Stuart Varney asked Dr. Bob Lahita. "Ivermectin for a treatment of a Covid-positive person?"

"In my early days, Stuart, when I was doing research on parasites, I had cows taking ivermectin," Lahita explained. "I never thought in my wildest dreams that I would see humans ingesting a cattle anti-parasitic. It's ridiculous."

"60% of what he's taken is a waste of money and time and probably could do him possibly some harm," he added.

Watch the video below from Fox Business.

