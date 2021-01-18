Fox Business host asks GOP governor: 'Do you think the president looks like a baby? A sore loser?'

Fox Business host Neil Cavuto suggested on Monday that President Donald Trump "looks like a baby" and a "sore loser" because he refuses to accept the results of the 2020 election.

During an interview with Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R), Cavuto noted that Alaska had pledged to send 80 National Guard troops to Washington, D.C. to protect President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

Dunleavy, however, downplayed the recent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and instead blamed "cancel culture" for society's problems.

"We always used to protect the right to disagree in this country and that changed in the last couple years," the governor opined, "with this whole cancel culture and this whole snowflake issue."

Dunleavy also defended Trump, noting, "A lot of folks have questions about the elections."

Cavuto followed up with a question that seemed to catch the Alaska Republican off guard.

"Governor, do you think the president looks like a baby?" Cavuto asked. "A sore loser?"

"I'm sorry, I couldn't hear you, Neil," Dunleavy replied.

"Do you think the president looks like a baby? A sore loser?" Cavuto repeated.

"I think to some, certainly he does," Dunleavy admitted. "I think to others, he looks like somebody who is calling out what he believes is a wrong."

"I think that dialog, discussion, the ability to disagree has been lost," he added. "The ability to have a dialog where you're not shouted down, you're not cancelled out, you don't lose your job, you're not kicked off social media. These are dangerous things that are happening. They don't bode well for the future."

Watch the video below from Fox Business.