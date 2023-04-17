Dominion v. Fox court case delayed
Rupert Murdoch, chairman and CEO of News Corporation (World Economic Forum/Flickr)

Judge Eric M. Davis has informed both sides of the Dominion Voting Systems defamation case that the trial's opening won't begin on Monday as was scheduled.

Jury selection was set to begin Monday, but now it won't happen until Tuesday, according to a statement from the judge. No reason was given, and there aren't any details about what could happen.

The lawsuit had already become infamous as the company sued the Fox networks for maliciously lying about their country when they knew the truth.

The big piece of the trial is also fighting the so-called "big lie," the idea that the 2020 election was stolen. A subset of the Republican Party still believes that President Joe Biden wasn't legally elected.

Last week, Fox was slapped with a possible second investigation after it was found they withheld evidence.

