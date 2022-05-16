Fox has ‘no regrets’ about Rudy Giuliani on ‘The Masked Singer’

Fox still stands behind Rudy Giuliani’s controversial unmasking appearance on “The Masked Singer.” “No regrets,” Rob Wade, the network’s president of alternative entertainment and specials, told reporters during a conference call Monday morning. “‘The Masked Singer’ is all about delivering jaw-dropping moments, which is exactly what (we) accomplished, whether it was on set or with the viewers at home.” The musical competition show hides its celebrity contestants in elaborate costumes and tasks its judges with figuring out who’s singing on stage. Other contestants this season included announcer...