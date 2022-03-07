Fox evolves from siding with Russia and Putin to calling for World War III against them

Former Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) has turned full war-hawk on his Fox network show after many of their hosts were standing with Russia and Vladimir Putin just a week ago.

Referencing Sparta and a Persian battle from 490 BCE, Gowdy explained that Americans owe it to Ukraine to do battle directly with Russia.

"Doing the right thing does not require a treaty," said Gowdy. "Doing the right thing does not require a contract. It depends on the will of the people. The president is the commander-in-chief, but Congress decides when to wage war. Perhaps it's time to debate what obligation we owe ourselves and others. Do we owe the Ukrainian people something more than what we provided? Do we owe ourselves than merely good wishes and hope for safe passage so innocents can escape their homeland?"

It's an ironic question because Fox hosts like Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity spent last week raging about the contributions that the U.S. was sending and the work President Joe Biden was doing behind the scenes.

See the video below:

