How Republicans' trust in Fox News plunged after network accurately reported Trump's election loss

A new poll from Morning Consult shows that Republicans' trust in Fox News has plunged over the last year after the network accurately reported that former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election.

In fact, the poll shows that Republicans' confidence in Fox News fell by eight percentage points over the last year, which Morning Consult directly links to the network's 2020 election coverage.

"Fox News' declining credibility with Republicans follows sustained criticism from Trump around his Nov. 3 loss to President Joe Biden," the polling firm writes. "Morning Consult Brand Intelligence data captured a decrease in popularity among Republicans at the time."

Trump has been furious with Fox News ever since it correctly called Arizona for President Joe Biden on election night, and he has repeatedly encouraged his fans to stop watching the network in favor of even farther-right rivals Newsmax and One America News.

Nonetheless, Fox remained Republicans' most favored news outlet, as no other network or newspaper cracked even 50 percent confidence among Republicans.