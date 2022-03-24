Fox News tries out new line of attack on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

After three days of Republican senators failing to get traction in their attacks on Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, Fox News trotted out a new argument on Wednesday evening.

Laura Ingraham, who went to law school at the University of Virginia and clerked for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas before becoming a corporate attorney, argued that senators have a duty to reject Judge Jackson because of President Joe Biden's approval ratings.

"Rushing to approve a Supreme Court nominee of a president, with what? An approval rating that always seems to be hitting new lows," she said.

"That, my friends, is a violation of the basic, sacred duty that each and every senator, himself or herself, has agreed to," Ingraham argued.



