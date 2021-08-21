Fox News guest: If you put me in Afghanistan I'd just 'kill everyone I see' and 'grab the Americans'

Former Navy SEAL Rob O'Neill (Fox News).
On Fox News Friday night, Rob O'Neill, the former Navy SEAL who claims he was the shooter in the Bin Laden raid, suggested that if he were in Afghanistan he would just indiscriminately kill people in his path to get American troops out of the country.
"I don't want to be in charge, but if I was ... give me nine guys, I'm gonna walk through the streets and I'm gonna kill everyone I see, and I'm gonna grab the Americans," said O'Neill. "It is not difficult."
The Biden administration has faced a number of logistical problems getting Afghanistan evacuated. In addition to U.S. troops, the military also needs to help thousands of Afghan interpreters who aided the fight against the Taliban and are at risk for their lives.
Watch below:
