COVID truther lies to Fox News that vaccines are ‘declining in effectiveness very quickly’

On Fox News Friday, Tucker Carlson played host to Alex Berenson, a COVID-19 truther who has consistently pushed falsehoods and wrong predictions about the pandemic. During the segment, Berenson falsely cast doubt on the effectiveness of the vaccines at protecting people from the virus.

"Masks are useless for their wearers, we have known that for at least a year," said Berenson. "What I've grown to conclude over the last 12 months is that masks are very simply symbolic, all that they are is a sign you are in a dangerous time and you need to listen to us. You know, if I don't see people wearing masks, I forget to be scared." He added that "Our vaccines, unfortunately, appear to be declining in effectiveness very quickly."

While studies have shown that the vaccines are somewhat less effective against the Delta variant at preventing infection, they are still extremely effective at preventing serious illness. Even with the Delta variant driving new infections, 98 to 99 percent of current COVID deaths are among the unvaccinated.

Berenson has been labeled "The Pandemic's Wrongest Man" by The Atlantic.

MSNBC's Chris Hayes blasted the segment as "evil."