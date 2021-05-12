'Battered Biden' headline backfires on 'irredeemably awful' Fox News as president enjoys 63% approval
Vice President Joe Biden (AFP Photo/Jason Davis)

Fox News was mocked on Wednesday over a headline referring to President Joe Biden as "Battered Biden."

"Battered Biden under siege as crises confound the White House," read the headline on a report by Fox News's Keith Koffler.

"Memo to President Biden: Life moves pretty fast, and now the world is on fire," the report said.

Koffler argued without evidence that the White House is "confounded" because of problems with a fuel pipeline on the east coast, a disappointing jobs report and violence in the Middle East.

"He was ready for a rest, but the world wasn't ready to give him one," Koffler stated. "To add insult to the various injuries, there was even criticism of how Biden looked — at least when he was wearing a mask."

Many commenters quickly pointed out that Biden is enjoying a 63% percent approval rate, while others called Fox News a "propaganda outlet."

Read some of the comments below.

