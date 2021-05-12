'Battered Biden' headline backfires on 'irredeemably awful' Fox News as president enjoys 63% approval

Fox News was mocked on Wednesday over a headline referring to President Joe Biden as "Battered Biden."

"Battered Biden under siege as crises confound the White House," read the headline on a report by Fox News's Keith Koffler.

"Memo to President Biden: Life moves pretty fast, and now the world is on fire," the report said.

Koffler argued without evidence that the White House is "confounded" because of problems with a fuel pipeline on the east coast, a disappointing jobs report and violence in the Middle East.

"He was ready for a rest, but the world wasn't ready to give him one," Koffler stated. "To add insult to the various injuries, there was even criticism of how Biden looked — at least when he was wearing a mask."

Many commenters quickly pointed out that Biden is enjoying a 63% percent approval rate, while others called Fox News a "propaganda outlet."

Read some of the comments below.

“Battered Biden" isn't cowering underground like Bunker Boy Trump. Fox “News" is so irredeemably awful. They have the most dangerously misinformed viewers on planet Earth.

— Bleeding Heart Liberal Marine (@BleedingMarine) May 12, 2021

Battered Biden beat the Dotard by 7 MILLION votes and has a 63% approval rate. Sit the f*^k down Fox News. #BidenApproval https://t.co/cOfIy2iz5F

— TinaW (@TinWain) May 12, 2021

Republicans / GQP or whatever they are called now are PATHETIC starting the trend Battered Biden. Every time I see Donald Trump he looks battered telling lies & aging badly. 😏

— 💋ꉔꋬꋪꋬꂵꏂ꒒ ꇙꅐꏂꏂ꓄ꋊꏂꇙꇙ 💎 (@Caramel_Angel7) May 12, 2021

Give me "Battered Biden" than the treasonous Trump/Russian propaganda outlet.

— NimbleJack 😷 (@NimbleJack8) May 12, 2021

Battered Biden my ass. Faux Seditionist Mews is trending claiming POTUS is struggling, presumably with the crises created by #TraitorTrump. Disgusting yet NOT surprising,

— Ari Wears a Mask Wilker Ω (@AriWilker) May 12, 2021

Battered Biden is a Russian trolls/bots latest creation with the treasonous @FoxNews doing the usual & amplifying anything that undermines our country & elevates republican traitors.

— Diana Heliotes (@DianaHeliotes) May 12, 2021

'Battered Biden' has a 63% approval rating, something Fox News's orange-visaged overlord could only wet-dream about in Mar-a-Loco: https://t.co/hAaevbxI00

— LaurenBaratzLogsted (@LaurenBaratzL) May 12, 2021

Battered Biden has a 63% approval rating, you twit. Your mancrush barely broke 45 while saying 15 covid patients would "go down to zero very quickly." So have a seat and calm down. Maybe try one of Dr. Donald's miracle man woman person tv camera bleach injections.

— Bill Harnsberger (@BillinPortland) May 12, 2021

Oh you poor demented souls. “Battered Biden"??? With a 63% approval rating I think he's looking pretty good for somebody you called battered. What a sick bunch you all are, trying to create your own reality (show).

— MaineNHBlue (@LMM1790) May 12, 2021

Ya'll are living in an alternate universe. Biden has 63% job performance rating as of a couple days ago. Hardly indicates a battered presidency. Why can't you guys just tell the truth?

— Caroline Siverson (@kineticgardens) May 12, 2021

“Battered Biden" enjoys almost double the approval rating of Trampy Trump. https://t.co/l7bUPyZZ0o

— Sophie Wants Trump to Pay (@Sophieresists) May 12, 2021

Oh stop it. Biden's handling of the vaccine rollout proves he's capable of handling crises. The massive reduction in kids in custody at the border shows that is a work in progress. The Mideast has been in crisis ever since Jesus.

— Kenner At Home 🇺🇸⚽ (@RKennerB) May 12, 2021

Did Danielle Steele write this tweet? Lol OH, THE DRAMA

— Scott Dworkin (@funder) May 12, 2021

Someone just learned about alliteration. Oooooooooh!

— McGraw (@kooolbeenz) May 12, 2021

That surging approval rating IS IT TOO HIGH

— Kathe Koja (@KatheKoja) May 12, 2021

have you been sniffing glue

— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) May 12, 2021

I'm pretty sure Israel isn't the 51st state. Oh, and the Iron Dome defense system the IDF is using is thanks to Obama/Biden administration.

— Lee Belote (@Akula_KorAh) May 12, 2021

I don't understand how Trump could've left the nation's infrastructure so vulnerable to hackers... Oh wait..https://t.co/k3AQXodhka

— Fred Davies 🔍 (@DR_Fred_Davies) May 12, 2021

Only in Fox News land is biden in crisis .

— Otter Resistance (@LG24321) May 12, 2021

"He hasn't cleaned up our messes quickly enough"

— Joyous Panther (@JoyousPanther) May 12, 2021

