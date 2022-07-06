'A little bit like Putin': Fox News segment claims Dems made Biden 'act like a dictator'

A Fox News panel on Wednesday argued that Democrats are "a little bit like Putin" and expect President Joe Biden to be a "dictator."

During a segment about Democrats who are criticizing the president, guest host Raymond Arroyo said that party members were "a little bit like Putin complaining about the rubble in Ukraine."

"You caused this," he asserted. "This was your policies that laid out an agenda that Biden has slavishly followed."

Co-host Kayleigh McEnany argued that Biden should be praised for not taking more action to protect abortion rights.

"If you're going to give the guy a break, give him a break for actually following the opinion of the court," she opined.

"He came into office thinking he had a mandate and at first tried to act like a dictator," co-host Harris Faulkner argued. "And he flipped things that he knew he shouldn't have flipped, like border policies and energy policies and so on and so forth."

"So they are anticipating him being a dictator," she added. "He just said gas companies have to lower their prices, not understanding that the bulk of gas stations are owned by mom & pops, which have like a 2-5 cent profit margin. Like, I can't even get my mind around what he thinks real America looks like."

Large energy companies have reportedly seen record profits in the last year.

"ExxonMobil reported a net profit of $5.5 billion, more than doubling its earnings from the year-ago period. Shell notched its strongest quarterly profit ever, and Chevron posted its best earnings quarter in nearly a decade," a recent Business Insider report noted.

Watch the video below from Fox News.