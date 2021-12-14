Fox News won't even cover the news of their own anchors begging Trump to stop the MAGA riot: CNN's Smerconish

On Monday's edition of "CNN Tonight," anchor Michael Smerconish cornered Fox News for not airing the live revelation from Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) that their own anchors begged former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to get then-President Donald Trump to stop the January 6 insurrection.

"For the first time, we heard that not only were Republican members of Congress privately testing the chief of staff, seeking help in stopping the siege, but so, too, were some of the president's favorite mouthpieces who, since January 6, are the least willing to talk about the reality of that day," said Smerconish. "In fact, I couldn't help but notice that their network didn't even carry live the events that I'm now showing you."

He played a clip of Cheney's speech earlier in the day.

"Members of Congress, the press and others wrote to Mark Meadows as the attack was underway," said Cheney. "One text Mr. Meadows received said, quote, 'We are under siege here at the Capitol.' Another, quote, 'They have breached the Capitol.' In a third, 'Mark, protesters are literally storming the Capitol, breaking windows on doors rushing in. Is trump going to say something? This is hurting all of us.' 'He is destroying his legacy,' Laura Ingraham wrote. 'Please get him on TV.' 'Destroying everything you have accomplished,' Brian Kilmeade texted. Quote, 'Can he make a statement, ask people to leave the Capitol?' Sean Hannity urged."

"The nine members of the bipartisan committee unanimously voted tonight to hold Meadows in contempt for refusing to answer their questions," added Smerconish. "But it's clear even in the absence of his testimony, the committee has amassed a tremendous amount of evidence."

