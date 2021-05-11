Fox News segment attacks Biden over childcare plan: 'Normal' women should be at home with kids

A Fox News segment on Tuesday argued that "normal" women should be at home with their children instead of taking advantage of government childcare programs.

Following President Joe Biden's proposal to expand child care by $225 billion, Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy spoke to author J.D. Vance, who believes that the plan is a "class war against normal people."

"Most people when they have young kids, they want to spend more time at home with their children, not be forced into the workforce," Vance explained. "When you compare that to the words of Susan Rice who says this plan is meant to get as many parents -- especially mothers -- into the workforce, I stop and say, well, why do we want that?"

"If more parents want to spend more time at home with their kids, why don't we make that the goal of public policy rather than shifting a ton of people into a massive federally mandated daycare system?" he continued. "That federal daycare system is going to be really low quality. So it's going to be bad for the parents but it's also going to be bad for the kids, who are forced into it."

Vance went on to say that "normal" parents would rather not work.

"Give parents more choice, more options," he said. "If they want to use those resources to send their kids to daycare, that's fine. But if they want to use those resources to withdraw from the labor force for a couple of years while their kids are young, we should be encouraging that because it's good for the children."

"It's just a really weird thing that so many of a ruling class are focused on forcing parents into the workforce away from their kids," the author complained. "It's so weird to me how many of our elites -- especially those on the left -- define opportunity, define achievement purely in terms of labor market success."

Vance added: "People can work when their kids are older... but during those precious moments, we should not be encouraging people to throw their kids into daycare if they don't want to. If they want to spend more time at home with their children, I think it's basic common sense to say, you should have that right, you should have that choice."

Just a day earlier, Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy grilled the Biden administration over a lack of workers in the country.

"How does the White House know that people are just choosing not to apply for jobs because the extra unemployment benefits are so good?" Doocy asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

