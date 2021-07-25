Fox News hosts discuss how to ban 'childless' liberals from voting

Fox News hosts on Sunday promoted the idea that "childless" Americans should not be allowed to participate in society by voting.

The idea was recently floated by Ohio Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance.

"Let's give votes to all children in this country, but let's give control over those votes to the parents of the children," Vance told a conference on the Future of American Political Economy.

The hosts of Fox & Friends discussed the merits of the idea that the "childless left" should not be able to vote.

"I think it's an interesting idea," host Will Cain said. "I'm into interesting ideas. Let's think about it. Let's talk about it. He's saying childless leaders are making decisions that are short-term in mind, not focused on the long-term future health of this country because they don't have a stake in the game. Parents have a stake in the game, they have children so give parents a bigger say."

Co-host Pete Hegseth pointed out that fellow co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy would get nine votes because she has nine children.

"I don't know about that solution, that seems not feasible," Campos-Duffy said. "But I will say that I agree with the premise of it, that it is absolutely true that people like [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez], Pete Buttigieg -- you can name the left-wing politicians, people who think that we should legalize marijuana because they don't have kids and they don't really have a stake in what that looks like."

"I agree with him 100% that they don't have a stake in the game," she continued.

"That is looking at it through the lens of the actual solution, which is the family unit," co-host Pete Hegseth agreed. "So many ills that we have in our society stem from that breakdown. I agree with you. [It's] not a feasible policy but what it is in principle is a reflection of the fact that -- what Ronald Reagan said, freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction."

"And if you're Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez -- our favorite comrade -- and you've said the world is going to end in 12 years, what do you care?" he added. "It's this idea of absolute pessimism that the world's going to end and as a result, we're the problem and don't have kids."

According to Hegseth, a large family is "a reflection of optimism."

"Do you want to pass AOC's America off to America or J.D. Vance's?" Campos-Duffy asked. "American Marxists want to tear down the American family."

