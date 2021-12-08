'Fox News Christmas tree' goes up in flames as man is arrested for torching it

A 49-year-old man is in custody after allegedly setting a Christmas tree on fire outside of the Fox News building in New York City.

Witnesses posted videos to the Citizen App of the perpetrator lighting the tree on West 48th Street and 6th Avenue on fire. A News 4 employee was witness to NYPD officers apprehending a suspect near the tree after midnight.

"A police department spokesperson confirmed a 49-year-old man was in custody but investigators couldn't confirm an incendiary device was used. A light was removed from the suspect, though it's also unclear whether it was used," NBC New York reported.

"The News Corp. building on Avenue of the Americas just celebrated the Christmas tree on Sunday. It's filled with 10,000 glass ornaments, 100,000 lights and it took over 21 hours to put together. Crews were later seen taking down what was left of the tree," Nadeau shared.

Watch the video below.

NYPD: Christmas tree set on fire outside Fox News; man in custody www.youtube.com

